Carbon/Emery County Economic Group Consider Housing Opportunities

By Julie Johansen

Although the group was smaller at Nov. 19’s Carbon/Emery Economic Development Group meeting, several individuals representing the Governor’s Housing Advisory board, Utah’s USDA Director, local county leaders for both Carbon and Emery Counties, local municipalities, and educational leaders were in attendance either in person or via zoom.

Steve Waldrip, the Governor’s Housing Advisor for Housing Strategy and Innovation, spoke about HBO 572, also known as the Utah Homes Investment Program. This program makes it possible for smaller contractors to get financing in rural areas. This program also aims to help the community and the developer work together for the betterment of both. Waldrip’s presentation showed that they have a liquidity fund of $300,000,000. Qualified projects are 100% guaranteed based on lender approval.

Sixty percent of the units built must be attainable homes required to be deed-restricted for owner occupancy for five years. An example of this program in use is the newly announced Weber County housing development, with houses earmarked for first time home buyers, teachers, active-duty military members and first responders. It was remarked that it would be great to see these funds used in rural areas in need of attainable housing.

Michelle Weaver, the Utah USDA Director, spoke to the group about housing opportunities under USDA Rural Housing Developments. She stated that they have 25 economic programs and have seven field offices to help serve rural communities. Their technical loans are guaranteed and they also have grant funding. She spoke about the 502 direct home package, in which applicants must meet low income eligibility. The applicant applies for the loans and they are guaranteed by the USDA Housing. The home must meet property requirements, be in eligible areas. Another program is the Rehabilitation Loans and Grants 504, which includes: a loan program to assist very low-income homeowners to repair, improve, or modernize their home, and a grant for $10,000 for anyone over the age of 62 with very low income that needs help to keep their home safe and in good repair.

Julie Johansen, Councilperson from Castle Dale City, spoke to the group about the possibility of USU Eastern and the Emery School District collaborating to start a college credit construction program to build starter homes on the six, one-half acre lots along 150 East between 8th and 10th North in Castle Dale. She informed the group that the infrastructure including curb and gutter are already in place. Castle Dale City also has water available to build homes.

The time was short, but Merlin Rushton talked briefly to the group about transmission lines from Huntington and Hunter plants and capacity loads on these lines. The question was how could they transport twice as much power, since the governor has announced the initiative to double the power generation in the state of Utah in the next ten years. The discussion and presentation from Rushton will be continued in January’s meeting. There will not be a meeting in December.