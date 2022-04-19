Carbon, Emery Fill Pitch with Drama *Photo Gallery*

Photos by Jeff Barrett

The second installment of the rivalry match kicked off on Thursday night in Price. The Dinos were looking for payback after suffering a 3-0 loss to Emery last month.

Each team had its chances in the early going, but it was Carbon that broke through with the first goal. Luke Brady snaked past the defensive line and found the back of the net to put Carbon on top 1-0.

With the same score and less than eight minutes left in the match, Carbon was awarded a penalty kick. Jackson Griffeth promptly made it 2-0, theoretically sealing the game. Emery continued to grind, however, and won a free kick just a couple minutes later. Alex Noriega took the set piece and fired a missile into the top righthand corner to pull the Spartans within one.

Tension continued to mount as Emery put the ball deep in Carbon’s zone once more, looking for the equalizer. The Carbon defense held tough to propel the Dinos over the Spartans by a final score of 2-1.

Up next, Carbon (6-5, 5-1) will host Canyon View (4-4, 3-2) on Tuesday. Emery (4-5, 3-2), on the other hand, will travel to play the Falcons (4-4, 3-2) on Thursday.