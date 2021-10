ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Now that the regular season has come to a close, the 3A State Soccer tournament has been set.

The Dinos were awarded the sixth seed and receive a first round bye. Carbon will host its first game on Wednesday, Oct. 13 against the winner of the #11 Juab and #22 American Leadership Academy game.

The Spartans were given the 21st seed and will play at #12 Delta on Saturday.