Carbon, Emery in High Transmission Level, Grand Moves to Moderate

The transmission levels for COVID-19 are evaluated each week by county. Levels can change from week to week, but Carbon and Emery currently sit in the high transmission level while Grand has moved to the moderate level.

The transmission level is determined by case rates, positivity counts and ICU utilizations. Those counties in the high level include Beaver, Carbon, Emery, Garfield, Iron, Kane, Sevier, Summit, Tooele, Uintah and Utah counties.

Moderate level counties include Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Duchesne, Grand, Juab, Morgan, Salt Lake, San Juan, Sanpete, Wasatch, Washington and Weber. Only five counties have moved into the low level, including Daggett, Millard, Piute, Rich and Wayne.

Masks remain a requirement statewide and social distancing is encouraged by the State of Utah. Vaccines continue to be administered throughout the state to those 65 and older, healthcare workers, first responders, education staff and those with specific underlying conditions.

The State of Utah also announced that vaccine appointments will be opening to all those 50 and older beginning Monday, March 8. Residents should contact their respective health department beginning March 8 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

As of Saturday morning, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported that 3,462 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Throughout the region, a total of 7,473 residents have received their first shot.

In Carbon County, 1,506 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began. Of these, 100 cases remain active while 1,394 have recovered. One Carbon County resident is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 50 others have previously been hospitalized. There have been 12 deaths of Carbon County residents due to complications from the virus.

Emery County has recorded 823 cases of COVID-19, 40 of which remain active as 774 patients have recovered. To date, 22 Emery County residents have been hospitalized due to the virus. Emery County has recorded nine deaths related to COVID-19.

In Grand County, 675 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 20 cases remain active as 652 have recovered. Three Grand County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19 while 24 have been hospitalized.