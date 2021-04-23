Carbon, Emery in Low Transmission Level for COVID-19

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that Carbon and Emery counties are both in the low transmission level for COVID-19. Grand County remains in the moderate level.

In the past three days, Carbon County has recorded four new cases of the virus while Emery County has had zero. Grand County continues to have higher counts with 21 new cases in the past three days. Statewide, there has been a 14-day case rate of 169.9 per 100,000.

There is currently one patient, an Emery County resident, that is hospitalized due to complications from the virus. ICU utilization on a statewide basis is at 11.6%. The region has recorded 28 deaths, including 16 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.

As vaccine distribution continues, Southeast Utah has recorded 10,558 residents that have been fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 14,038 have received their first vaccine. On a statewide basis, 1,416,175 prime doses have been allocated.