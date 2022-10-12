Carbon, Emery Meet the Candidates Events Upcoming

Local meet the candidates events are approaching for those running in Carbon and Emery counties. They will begin on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. This first event will focus on the race for Carbon County Sheriff and will be at the USU Eastern Student Center.

Next, the candidates for Emery County Sheriff will take the hot seat on Tuesday, Oct. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. at Emery High School. The event will return to USU Eastern on Thursday, Oct. 20 for two separate events. The first begins at noon at will be hosted by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, while the second will begin at 5 p.m. and will focus on the Carbon County Commissioner/Surveyor position.

These events, excluding the chamber of commerce event, will also be available to stream or listen to at KOALiTV.com and on the radio at 750 AM and 107.3 FM. Questions prior to the broadcast can be submitted to elections2022@koal.net.

There is also a state event that is upcoming for those running. This will be on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. for the U.S. Senate position in which Independent Evan McMullin and Republican Mike Lee will be interviewed. This will be on Channel 7 PBS Utah or other major TV networks.

After Oct. 10, log on to VOTE411.com. The League of Woman Voters is a non-partisan one stop shop resource for election and personalized candidate information.