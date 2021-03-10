Carbon, Emery Tee Off

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Region 12 girls’ golf teams teed off on Monday for the first time this spring in Moab.

Richfield had a strong start and finished with four of the top six golfers in the round. Piper Harris led the group with a 78 score as Richfield finished with a team score of 363.

Emery came in second at 461 with Nielsen Angie scoring a team-low 104 round. The lone Lady Dino, Savanna Rasmussen, shot a 102.

Grand rounded out the team scoring with 474 as San Juan and South Seiver did not have enough golfers to score as a team.

Up next, the region will move to the Mountain View Golf Course on Thursday, March 25.