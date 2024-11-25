Carbon Falls in Home Opener *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos girls’ basketball team hosted the Draper APA Eagles on Thursday night for a non-region matchup on the season home opener. Both teams came out strong in the first quarter, but the Eagles would outscore Carbon by five.

Going into the second quarter, the Dinos competed well with their opponent, as the half would end with a score of 33-26. The Eagles would hold onto their lead. The second half brought some offensive struggles for Carbon, as their opponents continued their momentum from the first half. The final score would end at 59-38, giving the Dinos the loss.

Jacie Jensen had a solid game on the offensive end, leading the Dinos with 17 points. Blythe Bradford followed with six and Harley Hopes with four. On the opposing side for Draper APA, their top two scorers both were tough to stop, as they had 27 each.

Carbon will look to bounce back on Tuesday, Nov. 26, as they are set to face the Union Cougars on the road. The Cougars just lost their first game of the season to Emery, 50-32.