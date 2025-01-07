Carbon Falls in Region Matchup Against Templars

The Dinos made their way to Manti for a region matchup with the Templars. Both teams were still searching for their first region win of the season. The hometown Templars came out strong, gaining an 11-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game. The Dinos would get going, shortening the lead to just three points with three minutes left in the quarter.

Manti then began their second run of the quarter scoring nine unanswered points, as the quarter game to an end with the Templars in control, 21-13. The teams then battled back-and-forth in the second, as the Dinos were still competing, staying competitive as the half came to an end with Manti still leading Carbon, 36-26.

Their lead would gradually grow in the third, as they outscored the Dinos 22-18 in the third quarter. As the final quarter began, the score was at 58-44 and the Dinos were looking for a late game run to surpass the Templars.

Manti was doing well, keeping the distance and found their first region win of the season, 78-60. Carbon falls to 0-4 in Region 12 as Richfield and Juab sit atop with 4-0 records. Canyon View (3-1), Emery (2-2), Delta (1-3), North Sanpete (1-3) and Manti (1-3) follow.

Ty Mortensen led the scoring for the Dinos with 19 points, along with nine rebounds, three assists and a steal. Cannon Mortensen followed with 13 points, four rebounds, a steal and a block. Carter Warburton had eight points, six rebounds and three assists for the Dinos. Evan Lancaster finished with six points, four rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Carbon will now set their sight on Wednesday’s matchup against the Carbon Dinos in Price. Emery is coming off a back-to-back, where they lost to Canyon View and defeated the Uintah Utes. The game will be broadcast live at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.