Carbon Falls to Richfield on the Road

The Dinos made their way down to Richfield for a Region 12 matchup on Friday. The Wildcats were sitting at 2-0 in the region with wins over Manti and Emery. Carbon was still in search of their first region win, coming off of a loss to Delta.

The game started out with the home team in control after the first quarter, 19-13. The second quarter is when things took a turn for the worse, as Richfield outscored Carbon 22-8, bringing the score at the end of the half to 41-21.

With five players scoring 10+ points for the Wildcats, they would eventually earn their third region win, as they sit atop the Region 12 standings early on. The final ended at 75-53, in favor of Richfield. Evan Lancaster was the only Dino to get into double digits, with 11 points and Ty Mortensen followed with nine for his team. Cannon Mortensen and Max Carlson finished the night with eight points. Case Griffeth ended the game with six points.

Carbon will now prepare for a tournament that will immediately follow Christmas day, as the boys travel to Canyon View for a tournament. The games will be held Dec. 26-28 and the Dinos are set to face the Hurricane Tigers, Panguitch Bobcats and the Parowan Rams.