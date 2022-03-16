Carbon Fends Off Cougars

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos’ first home game of the season came on Tuesday when Union visited Price. The Cougars immediately jumped on the board with a solo shot to the left. Carbon knotted it up in the bottom of the second and then took the lead in the third off of Jordan Fossat’s RBI single.

Down 3-1, Union led off the fourth with a triple. While the Cougars would push the runner on third home, the Dinos did a good job limiting the damage to keep the lead. Union’s wheels came off in the bottom half as the Cougars kicked the ball around. Carbon took advantage of the three errors in the inning to score three runs. Union answered back in the top of the fifth with two runs, but Carbon added some insurance runs late to take it 8-4.

Keaton Rich went 2-4 with two doubles and a run scored. Dallyn Oneil finished 2-3 from the plate with a double and two runs scored while James Castro led the team with two ribbies. On the bump, Jacob Vasquez picked up the win. He lasted four innings, gave up two runs on three hits and struck out four batters. Beau Vea came in to relief and struck out three batters in three innings while giving up two hits and two runs.

Carbon (1-4) will play at Tooele (0-2) today and at Bountiful (1-0) on Friday.