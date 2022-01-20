Carbon FFA Members Treat Their Teachers

Though school was not in session at Carbon High School on Jan. 14, the Future Farmers of America (FFA) students were there bright and early to complete a service project.

Last June, the school’s FFA members decided that it would be a simple yet rewarding project to provide breakfast to their teachers. They began planning and presented the teachers with a meal of breakfast burritos, eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, fruit and milk.

The students began cooking at 6:30 a.m. that morning, with the teachers arriving to a hearty meal at 8 a.m.