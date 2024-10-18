Carbon Finishes Third as King and Butler Make Top 10 in State Golf

The Carbon Dinos Golf team finished out their year competing at the 3A state tournament at The Ridge GC in Salt Lake City on Oct. 16 and 17. Teams of six golfers competed for each school, with 18 schools in attendance for the championship.

The Dino squad had a fantastic showing both days. The team of Dayton King, Rydge Butler, Cash Withers, Levi King, Jacksone Bosone and Paxton Faulk represented the Carbon Dinos for the championship. They earned the third spot on day one with an accumulative score of 291 and the second spot overall on day two, scoring 293. Carbon finished as the third place overall team in the championship standings, of the 18 3A schools.

On day one, Dayton King led the Dinos, finishing with the second-best score of the day with a -2. King finished with three birdies on the day, with only hole ten giving him trouble for a bogey. He continued his solid play in day two, finishing with a +1, with three more birdies. King concluded the championship with a -1, earning him the fifth best score in the state tournament.

Rydge Butler also had a great showing, ending day one with a +4, completing an eagle on the fourth hole, as well as three birdies. On day two, he was consistent, ending the day with an even score, with four birdies. Butler finished the tournament at a +4 and earned the seventh spot overall, putting up a solid score for his team.

Cash Withers (+10) finished in the 18th spot overall in the tournament, ending day two with a great score with a +1 and some great golf on the front nine, earning a -2. Levi King (+11) wasn’t far behind in the standings, earning the 22 overall position. He finished four birdies and had his best showing with an even score, day two, on the front nine as well.

The Region 12 Richfield team would finish as the 3A state champions with an accumulative score of +10. Followed by the Morgan Trojans (+13) and the Carbon Dinos (+24). This ended the season for the Carbon golfers, after they had some impressive showing throughout the year, making their community very proud.