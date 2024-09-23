Carbon Football Falls in Region Opener

The Carbon Dinos traveled to Manti for the region opener against the Templars. Manti came into the game ranked as the number three team in 3A football. They have wins over Pine View, Snow Canyon, Emery and Juan Diego.

Manti would strike first three minutes into the game with a 20-yard pass for a touchdown, giving Manti the early lead. The solid passing would continue for the Templars, scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter. Carbon couldn’t seem to find their footing, with multiple punts in the quarter.

After a 27-0 quarter, in favor of Manti, the story would stay the same in the second. Manti would put up 27 more points and would not allow a score by the Dinos. This ended the first half with a lopsided score of 54-0, Manti.

Manti found the endzone again in the third quarter, for Maison Starkweather’s eighth touchdown pass in the game. The time would run continuously until it struck zero, giving the Dinos an outcome they were not looking to have, falling in their second straight game.

Carbon sits at 3-3 as they look to get their first region win next against the Richfield Wildcats. Richfield has a perfect 6-0 record thus far, with a region win over the Juab Wasps last Friday.

The game will be held at Carbon High School, and will be broadcast live at etvnews.com/livesports.