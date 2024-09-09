Carbon Football Improves to 3-1

The Carbon Dinos football team hosted Roosevelt’s Union Cougars on Friday night for a non-region game. The familiar Union team has won the last 11 meetings with the Dinos and were coming off of losses to the Emery Spartans and Uintah Utes. Carbon was coming off their first loss of the season against the Ogden Tigers.

The first quarter brought a solid defensive battle on both sides. Neither team would find the endzone, ending the first scoreless. Within the first minute of the second quarter, the Union Cougars would strike first with a nine-yard run up the middle for the touchdown.

With time running low in the first half, the Carbon running game looked to be a problem for the Union defense. The Dinos marched down the field as Stetson Poulson would use his strength to find the endzone for the Dinos first score. On the extra point attempt, the ball would be bobbled, as Luke Brady found his way to convert the accidental two-point conversion. With that, the Dinos would go into the locker room at the half with the lead, 8-7.

Less than a minute into the third quarter, Anthony Wilson found a gap and ran 72 yards for the touchdown. After a successful extra point, the score was at 15-7, in favor of the Dinos. Carbon would get the ball back and march down the field again, where Stockton Kennedy thread the needle, finding Maddux Wilson for the 15-yard touchdown pass.

The Dinos defense was giving the Cougars a tough time, only allowing one first down in the third quarter. The Dino D would get a big stop on fourth down, giving their offense some excellent field position. Stockton Kennedy then kept the ball in a play action scenario, finding the endzone for another Dino touchdown.

With the final quarter on its way, Carbon held the lead, 27-7. Kennedy found his second touchdown pass to Trace Crespin for the 25-yard score, adding to the Dino lead. The score would stay put, as the time eventually hit zero, giving the Dinos win number three of the season, 34-7.

Carbon will now prepare to face the crosstown rivals, Emery Spartans. Emery also has a record of 3-1 in the first month of football. The teams will face off in Castle Dale on Friday night, where fans of both teams will fill the stands cheering on their favorite squad. The game will also be broadcast lie at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.