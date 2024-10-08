Carbon Gets the Win on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos hosted the Emery Spartans soccer teams for the final match of the regular season. The match would end with the home team putting up eight goals against the young Emery team, as both teams will now prepare for the state tournament.

Malia Smith finished the night with three goals for the Lady Dinos. Emma Bowman found the back of the net twice in the match and Bailey Johnson finished with a goal and two assists for her team.

Blythe Bradford had a goal and an assist for the Carbon squad and Sloan McCourt finished the match with a goal as well. Maggie Truman, Chrissy Jones, Kenzie Morgan and Lydia Lancaster all secured an assist in the match.

As the season has come to an end, the state tournament will begin on Saturday, Oct. 12 for the first round and the second round will be the following Tuesday, Oct. 15. The brackets will be revealed on Wednesday by the UHSAA.