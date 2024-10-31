Carbon Girls’ Cross Country Win State Championship *Photo Gallery*

The cross country state championships were finally here for the teams that have been working hard throughout the season as well as during the offseason. The finals race was held at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The Lady Dinos were represented by Alexa Jones, McKenzie Fredrickson, Brettlee Kennedy, Kaylee Pitcher, Aly Bryner, Josie Yates and Rozlyn Stowe.

Stowe, after missing the majority of the season healing from a track injury, was back in action for the championship race. “She just wanted to be in the top 10. She knew she didn’t have the mileage that those girls did,” said Carbon’s Head Coach, Telisse Martak. Stowe dug deep, finding her way to the third place overall position in the event, finishing with a time of 17:57.9, making it the eighth best time from all of 1A to 6A during the Utah state championship races over the two days.

“I was thrilled and beyond grateful knowing I get to share this experience with such a strong group of girls,” said Stowe. In the last four events before state, she was awarded the bronze at the Region Championship and Divisionals, as well as the silver at the Carbon and Moab Invitationals.

Finishing in the seventh overall position was freshman Josie Yates, with a time of 19:27.9. Yates has been fantastic this season, making her way to the varsity squad and proving she is one of the best runners in the 3A classification. Early in the year she earned the silver in a couple JV events, finishing out the year on Varsity, placing fourth at Divisionals and fifth at the Region Championship.

As well as third at the Moab Invitational and fifth at the Carbon Invitational. Asking Josie about her feelings when it was announced she was a state champion, she stated, “When I found out, I was overcome with joy. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, coaches or God. I give thanks also to Addy Hurst for pushing me so hard. She is an amazing runner!”

Aly Bryner would get close to finishing in the top 20, ending the race at 21 with a time of 29:57.7. Bryner had some big top ten finishes throughout the season. She also placed eleventh at the Region Championship and tenth at Divisionals.

“It was surreal, definitely a moment I’ll remember forever! I just wanted to keep hugging all the girls. It definitely wasn’t easy which made it that much more rewarding. I didn’t doubt that out girls could do it! It is so encouraging to see that anything is possible with hard work,” said Bryner.

Kaylee Pitcher finished at 31, with a time of 21:40.0. She exclaimed in excitement, “It was so rewarding to see hard work pay off! I’m so excited that we are all returning next year!”

Brettlee Kennedy finished at 36 with a time of 21:57.6. Kennedy showed appreciation to her team by saying, “I’m so proud of the girls and it was an amazing season, I’m excited to see the outcome of next year, HECK YEAH!!”

Alexa Jones shared her feeling when she heard the results, “I was in disbelief and excitement that out hard work paid off.”

McKenzie Fredrickson had a message for her team, “These girls are way more than just teammates, they’ve become my closest friends! It’s so exciting to see that our dedication to this sport has finally paid off! APPLEZING!”

Coach Martak showed great appreciation to her team by saying, “Lots of grit, determination and unwavering teamwork, these young ladies turned countless hours of hard work into a state championship. They didn’t just cross the finish line, they set a new standard for excellence, proving that the strength of a team is as powerful as the heart of each runner. This victory isn’t just a win, it’s a testament to their resilience and dedication to each other and to the sport.”

She continued, “each one of them contributed to the success of the title. When a mile was left in the race and I began calculating that we had a shot at the podium, I did my best to let the girls know how important it was to hold position. These ladies have been working hard since June, putting in the work. They continued to improve all season and just kept impressing us coaches and getting faster, stronger and more and more confident.”

Martak ended by saying, “Roz was able to place third, she executed the race plan and strategy to perfection, showcasing her strength and determination to come back off of an early season set back. Roz had the 8th fastest time in all classifications. Josie Yates placing in the top 10 as a freshman is also commendable running a great time for a freshman in a time of 19:27.”

This ends their season as the team successfully secures their second State Championship in three years. They will plan to continue that success going into the following years as a dominant force in the 3A classification.

Photos Courtesy of Telisse Martak

Photos by Jamie Swank