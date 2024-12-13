Carbon Girls Host Tri-Dual

The Carbon girls’ wrestling team hosted the Manti Templars and North Sanpete hawks for a tri-dual on Wednesday. Only one member of the Hawks team competed in the dual. She faced Farrah Parker, and Parker won the match by fall in the 125-weight class. The rest of the matches were against Manti with Carbon bringing a fantastic showing, getting the overall win, 42-12.

Starting in the 120 class, Chloe Parker won her match by fall in the first round, earning six points for the Lady Dinos. Emma Parker was up next in the 130 class, defeating her opponent by major decision (15-7). Brookleigh Unsworth was next in the 135 class, she made quick work of her opponent, defeating her in 15 second by fall.

Adrianne Lee had a great showing in the 145 class, defeating her opponent in 30 seconds in the first round. Alizah Trostle was next up in the 155 class, and she would get the win via major decision (9-1), earning four points for her team.

In the extra matches of the night, Farrah Parker had her second win of the evening, winning by pin. Adison Mills-Bishop also had a win, defeating her opponent in the first round, by fall.

The team will now make their way to St. George for the Dixie & Enterprise tournament on Dec. 13-14. Then they are back at it with another tournament the following weekend at the Christmas Class at Salt Lake Academy on Dec. 20-21.