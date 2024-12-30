Carbon Goes 2-1 at Hodson Classic

The Carbon High School basketball team made their way to Cedar City for the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic over the weekend. Carbon was set to face the Hurricane Tigers (7-5), Panguitch Bobcats (11-3) and the Parowan Rams (3-9).

The day after Christmas, Carbon faced Hurricane. The Tigers came out of the gate strong offensively, in control with a big lead at the end of the half, 40-23. They tacked on 21 more in the third, outscoring Carbon by 14, as the game eventually came to an end with the Tigers winning, 71-41.

Evan Lancaster led the Dinos scoring with 11, as well as five rebounds two assists and a steal. Cannon Mortensen followed with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ty Mortensen finished the game with eight points, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Carter Warburton had five points, three rebounds and a steal for the Dinos. Max Carlson was solid on the boards, grabbing five, along with four points.

Game two was against the Panguitch Bobcats who have taken out some tough competition against Emery, Grand, Green River and Tabiona. The Dinos had the early lead after one, 14-12. They continued to score well in the second, outscoring the Bobcats again by eight, bringing the score at the end of the first half to 32-22.

The Dinos outscored Panguitch once again in the third, receiving their first win of the classic, 61-51, handing the Bobcats their third loss in 14 games. Cannon Mortensen had a great game, scoring 22 points for his team. 12 of which came from beyond the arc, as well as four assists, three rebounds and a steal. Lancaster followed in scoring with 11 points. He was solid on the defensive end, finishing with four steals.

Ty Mortensen was a monster on defense, finishing the game with three steals, two blocks, 13 rebounds and seven points. Carter Branch finished the game with seven points and six rebounds for the Dinos. Warburton was solid all around with six points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block.

For the final game of the classic, the Dinos matched up against the Parowan Rams. The game was pretty even, with the Rams taking the one-point lead going into the second. Carbon had a big scoring quarter, with 21 points, as they had the lead going into the break, 32-29.

Carbon would continue to play well, outscoring the Rams in the final two quarters, giving them another win at the classic, 64-52. Warburton and Cannon Mortensen finished the game with 13 points each. Lancaster followed with 12 points, Ty Mortensen was in double digits as well with 10 and Carter Branch finished with nine as the Dinos finished 2-1 over the weekend.

Next up for the Dinos, they have a region matchup in Manti against the Templars on Jan. 3. Manti is sitting at 2-8 overall this season, with a 0-3 region record. Following that, the Dinos will face the Emery Spartans on in Price for their first meeting of the season on Jan. 8.