Carbon Goes to Braveheart Duals

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Carbon wrestling capped off 2022 with one final meet, the Braveheart Duals. Once there, the Dinos took on Elko (Nevada), Logan and Preston (Idaho).

Elko proved to be a tough opponent, taking the match 47-20. Colin Fausett (144) and Trevor Jones (120) were the lone Dinos to win by pin. Also picking up wins by decisions were Rawzyn Allred (126), Brax Tapia (132) and Jonathan Jewkes (175).

Against Logan, Carbon controlled the light and middle weights in order to gain the advantage. Allred had the fastest pin of the day, winning in 55 seconds. Tapia was next up and he also won by a pin in the 132 weight class. Then, in 144, Fausett won by pin. Preston Martinez (150) followed Fausett up with another win by pin. The final Dino to secure a pin was Victor Huitt in 165.

In addition, Jones (120) won by decision 8-6 while Austin Cunningham (106) won by forfeit. The Dinos secured the victory, 39-28, to defeat Logan.

It was a close match against Preston, until Preston came storming back for the win 48-36. Allred picked up his third pin of the day along with Fausett. Tapia also went 3-0 when he won by pin. Huitt then picked up his second win of the day with a pin. Meanwhile, Cunningham and Kaden Winterton (113) won by forfeit.

Up next, Carbon will head to Monroe to take on South Sevier on Wednesday.