Carbon Goes to OT Against Second-Ranked Manti *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos soccer team hosted the Manti Templars on Tuesday for a match between two of the best teams in 3A. The RPI has Manti ranked at number two, with their region record at 11-1. Carbon is ranked in fourth, with a record of 8-4.

The contest was sure to be a good one, as both teams had taken the field. The game started off competitive, as the Dinos found the back of the net midway through the first half. Blythe Bradford assisted Malia Smith, giving the Lady Dinos the early lead.

In the second half, after many unsuccessful shots on the goal, the Templars would even the score at one a piece. Both teams’ defenses were on point, playing tough and aggressive for the entire 80 minutes of regulation, where the game would sit even.

The Dinos would go into overtime once again, whereas five days prior, they were in the same situation with Richfield. The first ten-minute overtime would come to an end, with both teams attempting but failing to score, due to solid goalkeeping. Manti would eventually get a shot off on the goal, successfully making it on the opposite side of where the goalkeeper was, ending the game with a 2-1 Manti victory.

Carbon will wrap up the regular season on Thursday for their final game before state begins. The game will be held on the Carbon field and they are set to face the Emery Spartans. Following the match, the Lady Dinos will prepare for the state tournament.

Carbon will get a Bye in the first round on Oct. 12. The second round matchups are set to be played on Oct. 16, on the higher-seeded teams home site.