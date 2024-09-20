Carbon Golf Places Third in Cedar City

The Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City hosted the Region 12 golf teams on Wednesday. Richfield would once again claim first place, scoring 299 between four golfers. Juab followed in second place, scoring 311. Carbon would earn the third position, missing the second place tie by one point. The Emery Spartans would place in the fifth position with 335 points.

Dayton King, coming off of the number one golfer in Delta last week, continued to impress. He ended the day scoring a 73, placing him tied for second place with a Richfield athlete in the individual standings. Rydge Butler also had a great day, scoring a 75, good enough for the fourth place tie with two Richfield Wildcats.

Emery’s Dempsey Toomer finished in the tenth overall position with a score of 78. He was followed by Cash Withers (CHS, 80), Champ Justice (EHS, 82), Levi King (CHS, 84), Bronx Osen (EHS, 87), Mckennon Stevenson (CHS, 87), Bendon Behunin (EHS, 88), Alex Hansen (EHS, 89), Crew Behling (EHS, 89), Kolten Wilkinson (CHS, 90), Brodee Norton (EHS, 92), Jacksone Bosone (CHS, 96), Paxton Faulk (CHS, 99) and Ethan Gilbert (EHS, 99).

Dayton King sits in ninth overall in the individual season standings with an Average Adjusted Score of 74.69. Butler is in the eleventh position with a score of 75.59 and Levi King sits at number 20, with a score of 78.48, helping the Dinos sit at fourth overall in the 3A school division behind Richfield, Morgan and Juab. Emery is at number 10 out of the 18 schools in the rankings.