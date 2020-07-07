Carbon, Grand Counties Add COVID-19 Cases

Carbon and Grand counties have increased their respective COVID-19 case counts, according to the Southeast Utah Health Department. The new case counts were released on Tuesday evening and included two new positive cases in Carbon County as well as a new case in Grand County.

Grand County is leading the tri-county region with 21 cases. Of those, 17 patients have recovered and four remain active.

In Carbon County, there have been 17 individuals test positive for COVID-19. Three cases remain active while 14 patients have recovered.

Emery County remains in single digits with nine total cases. All of the patients have reportedly recovered.

To date, over 4,735 people in the three counties have been tested for COVID-19.