Carbon Handles Gunnison

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon tennis traveled to Gunnison on Thursday afternoon.

Lindsey Snow won 6-4, 6-2 in first singles while Nicole Swasey dominated in second singles 6-1, 6-0. In third singles, Ana Maria Olivas took the match 6-0, 6-3.

Lizzy Blackburn and Alyssa Ellis were victors in first doubles 6-2, 6-1. In second doubles, Rhiannon Haslam and Hannah Ludington blew out their competition 6-0, 6-0.

The Lady Dinos swept Gunnison 5-0. They will visit Delta on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and host Richfield on Thursday, Sept. 3.