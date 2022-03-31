Carbon High Band Concert a Big Hit *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon High School band welcomed many to the school’s auditorium on Tuesday evening for the Dinos’ year-end concert.

CHS Band Conductor Adam Cunningham led the students through an array of musical pieces. The band’s Assistant Director is Chris Sweeney while the Associate Directors are Chris Livingston and Marcos Navarro.

Percussion began the evening with “Bayport Sketch” before the jazz band took to the stage to perform three pieces. These included “Rockin’ On Top of the World,” “My Funny Valentine” and “Mumbo Gumbo.”

Next, the symphonic band graced the stage for its set. The Dinos performed “March Diabolique,” “On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss” and “Encanto,” though the audience was urged not to confuse the piece with the hit Disney film.

Finally, the wind ensemble rounded out the performances with “George Washington Bicentennial March,” “Greenwillow Portrait” and “Out of the Shadows.”

Appreciation was extended to parents, custodians, teachers and administration as well as the friends of the Carbon High band. These included platinum sponsors Savage and Harold and Joyce Cunningham, as well as gold sponsors Bookcliff Sales, Apple Country Home & Gift, A. Johnson Heating and Mack Insurance Marketing.