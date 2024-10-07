Carbon High Celebrates 1st Annual Carbon All-Star Rally

Immediately following the Kindergarten to Senior walk at Carbon High School, the Dinos had another new tradition scheduled for the evening, “The Dino’s All-Star Rally.”

Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors were all invited to compete against each other in a battle of the classes. Each group wore a different school color to represent their class. Freshman wore black, sophomores wore grey, juniors wore white and seniors in Carbon Blue.

Each class was set to compete against each other in several different competitions in a fight to not only win the All-Star Rally Trophy, but bragging rights as well. Competitors were cheered on by teachers, parents and other classmates sitting in the stands watching as they competed against each other.

The rally began with a “Shopping Cart Sprint”, as girls hopped in shopping carts (wearing helmets, of course) and were raced around the track by a member of their class. Upon reaching their next classmate, they had to jump out, handing the helmet to the next classmate, who was then raced around the track. Seniors were able to come out on top, followed by juniors, with the freshmen barely beating the sophomores in a two second lead.

The next event was the “Piggy Back Dash”, which is pretty self-explanatory. A member from each class were required to give their classmate a piggy back ride in a 20-yard dash, where they dropped them off and sprinted back to tag their classmate. Seniors also took the dub in this race, followed by the sophomores, then the juniors, with freshmen coming in last.

The “Wheelbarrow Obstacle” race was next. This required two competitors, one in the wheelbarrow and one pushing the wheelbarrow. The pusher had to weave their classmate through markers on the ground. If at any point a marker was missed, the participants were required to start over. Many of the competitors found out very quickly just how hard it is to navigate a wheelbarrow whilst having a classmate inside. Seniors once again got the win, followed by the juniors, then the sophomores and freshman coming in last.

“Late for the Game” was the next competition, which was a race to get to the game on time before their coach made them run laps. Every competitor began in a “sleeping” position on the field, snuggled in a warm blanket. On the whistle, “players” had to jump up and put their football uniforms on. Pants, pads, jersey and helmets were required to be put on. They obviously had to have a well-balanced breakfast before they headed to their game, so each player was required to get in a bite of cereal with a classmate stationed at the breakfast table to assist them in opening their milk and getting their cereal ready.

Once they got a bite to eat, they had to ride to their buddy’s “house” to wake him up for the game. Once all the players were ready to go they had to ride to “school”. Many of the players struggled trying to get their jerseys on over their pads in a rush, with many of them trying different techniques. Some worked pretty well, while some seemed to struggle in their approach. Ultimately, the junior class would take the lead in this event, followed by seniors, with freshmen barely beating out the sophomores for third.

Next up was the “Nose Roll” race. This race required the competitor to unroll and entire roll of paper towels. The rule was that they could only use their noses to do this, no hands allowed. Students began by tucking the end under their knees and pushing the roll down the field until it was empty and then running the empty roll to a basket sitting on the other side. This proved difficult, as the roll had to be completely free of any paper towel. Many competitors found themselves attempting to pull of the glued bits left behind. Eager freshmen attempted to make a comeback to the win, followed by sophomores, then the juniors and seniors taking the loss.

The third-to-last event was the “Frozen T-Shirt” event. Carbon shirts had been soaked in water, rolled in a ball and then frozen. Three competitors from each class were required to pull apart the frozen t-shirt and the first class to get the t-shirt onto their classmate won. This competition had many of the competitors trying so many different things to try and find which technique worked best. Majority of the competitors began by slamming the t-shirt against the ground in an attempt to loosen up the frozen ball of t-shirt.

Others tried muscling the t-shirt apart by yanking on any loose pieces they could find. During the fiasco, students bust out the water hose in an attempt to warm the shirts with the water from the water hose. This quickly became a fight for the water hose as students attempted to gain control of the water hose and others attempted to kink the hose to keep water from flowing.

Ultimately Athletic Director, Ted Bianco, gained access to the hose, jokingly spraying water at some of his fellow administrators and threatening to spray some of the students.

The seniors once again got the win, with juniors in second, followed by freshmen and sophomores taking last.

“Through the Hoop and Over the Goal” was the next competition. Classmates held hands as they attempted to pass the hoop down the line until it got to the end. The last person in the line had to toss the hula hoop in an attempt to make it around their classmate. That classmate was then required to do the same thing.

The juniors seemed to have a good game plan as the first person in their line held the hula hoop allowing each of his classmates to step through the hoop fairly easy. Refs quickly caught on and advised that this was not proper game play and the juniors were required to start over. Once again, the eager freshmen fighting to catch up took the win, followed by sophomores, then seniors and juniors taking the loss after their previous set back.

The last event of the evening was the “Shoe Scramble”. The object of this game was for each classmate to remove their shoes and place them in the middle of the field. Competitors were then required to line up on the edge of the field. The objective was to get to your shoes as quickly as possible and sitting in a single file line in their respective class. Each competitors shoes had to be their shoes and they had to be fully tied.

This apparently seemed like to easy of a task to administrators and refs alike. To increase the difficulty, shoes were then thrown to different parts of the field. With the left shoes going one direction and the right show being thrown another direction. Shoes were flying through the air as refs and administrators attempted to spread the shoes out as far as possible. The race was on as students frantically searched for their shoes, running all over the field in an attempt to locate both shoes. The race was tight as student sprinted to their respective classes and raced against each other in an attempt to get their shoes tied first. The race was extremely close with classes screaming out they were finished only to be caught with a pair of shoes not fully tied. The juniors would take the lead, followed by sophomores, then freshmen, leaving seniors coming in dead last.

Each class joined together to celebrate, eagerly waiting for points to be tallied up and for the winners to be announced. After a quick calculation of points, it was determined that the seniors were the winners of the Carbon All-Star Trophy, as well as bragging rights amongst their peers, barely beating out the juniors in a 10-point lead.

Seniors ultimately ended the night with 230 points, followed by juniors with 220 points, freshmen at 180 points and sophomores coming in last at 170 points. Seniors celebrated in true senior fashion, with a cheer and a chant.

The Carbon All-Star Rally was a huge success in bringing students and administrators together in a fun-filled night of shenanigans. Carbon High Student Government would like to thank all of the student body members who competed and to those in attendance cheering on their class. This is a tradition that they plan to continue and to grow in the following years.

During Homecoming Week the classes also compete to win the “Golden Brick”. Points can be earned by participating in school dress up days and by participating in the “Diabolical Dino” competition, which is also a new tradition to Carbon High. The Diabolical Dino consisted of small dinosaurs being place around the school and a singular Golden Dino worth 100 points. Once found, students were required to post a picture of the Dino to their social media page, earning points for their class.

Points earned during the Carbon All-Star Rally were then added to the total tally for the “Golden Brick” competition. It was announced during the Carbon High Homecoming game at halftime, that the seniors were the winners of the “Golden Brick”.