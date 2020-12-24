Carbon High Choir Brings Festive Music to Pinnacle Nursing and Rehab Center

While the holiday season usually proves busy for the local care centers as they are visited by numerous singing groups, due to COVID-19, such opportunities were hindered this year.

However, the Carbon High School choir department was determined to still provide festive cheer for center-bound members of the community.

These students traveled to the Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center last week to croon Christmas classics to the resident while remaining outside, singing at the window.

“Thank you, Mrs. Dean, for your willingness to share your group’s talents and bringing joy to our residents,” the center shared.