Carbon High FFA Hosts Annual Family Food Night

Over 80 participants were in attendance at the fourth annual Family Food Night hosted by the Carbon High School Future Farmers of America.

The event began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, where all gathered in the cafeteria for the opening ceremonies. Carbon FFA President Maycee Fivecoat stated that they were then dispersed between three rooms depending on what the participants chose to learn about.

These sessions were in 27-minute rotations and there were three options available. Topics included orchards and fruit trees, sustainable landscapes, local market options, small animal production, garden harvests, bee keeping by Len Anderton and stockshow for beginners.

Afterward, the participants were dismissed and all were given a meal kit containing fresh strawberries, blackberries, zucchini, pulled pork, chili and a roll. The food provided came from the students, who spent the day prepping it.