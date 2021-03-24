Carbon High Gets Musical with Choir Concert *Photo Gallery*

Ensuring that protocols for safety were followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Carbon High School eagerly hosted a choir concert on Monday evening.

This concert had performances from the men’s choir, the musettes, the vocal jazz and the concert choir. Pieces such as “Aura Lee,” “Bonny Wood Green,” “The Road Home” and “Take Me to the Water” were performed.

The concert also featured solo performances and small ensembles with piano accompaniment for the songs that were enjoyed by fellow classmates, staff, family, community members and more.