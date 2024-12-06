Carbon High Hosts Career Fair

By Lanie Anderson

On Tuesday, November 26, Carbon High School buzzed with activity during the annual Career Fair, showcasing a wide range of career paths and opportunities for students. The event featured over 25 presenters from a variety of industries, offering insights into their fields and engaging students with information, tutorials, and instructional sessions.

Presenters included any local businesses and organizations such as Eastern Utah Broadcasting, Emery Telcom, and Autofarm, as well as health-focused groups like Castleview Hospital, Pinnacle Nursing, and the Southeast Utah Health Department. Mountain America Credit Union, Utah Power Credit Union, and Eastern Utah Communirt Credit Union highlighted careers in finance, while public safety was represented by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Utah Department of Corrections.

Students also explored careers in technical industries, such as Conductive Composites, Intermountain Electronics, and Merit3D, as well as trades like IMS Masonry and TSJ Construction. Representatives from the U.S. Army and organizations like the Division of Child and Family Services further expanded this year’s fair.

In addition to informational insights on careers, this event featured prize drawings and giveaways, sponsored by the supporting presenters. The fair was exciting, and provided students with valuable exposure to potential careers, connecting them with professionals and potential future employers.

The event proudly displayed Carbon High School’s commitment to preparing students for their futures, by fostering connections between education and real-world opportunity.