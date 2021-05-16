Carbon High Presents “A Night of Theatre” *Photo Gallery*

Last week, Carbon High theatre students presented a one-night production deemed “A Night of Theatre.” This free event took place in the Carbon High auditorium.

The production was a collection of acts and songs, which served to display the efforts of the students this school year. The students also presented “Shootout at Shadow Mountain,” a one-act that earned the Dinos second place at the Region 12 theatre competition.

Past musicals presented by Carbon High were also a part of the evening as the Dinos sang and danced. Excerpts from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Newsies,” “Crazy for You” and more were included in the production.