Carbon High Quiz Bowl Fundraiser Tournament Upcoming

Carbon School District Press Release

The Carbon High Quiz Bowl team is hosting the Masterminds Trivia Tournament fundraiser that will take place this Saturday, April 22 at 6 p.m. in the Carbon High School auditorium. The reason for the fundraiser is because both the varsity and JV Quiz Bowl teams qualified for the National Academic Championship this year, which will be held in New Orleans.

If you would like to create a team, please fill out the Google Form that is on the QR Code on the above flyer (here’s the link as well to help make life a bit easier: https://forms.gle/td1RnA6FdvuXG8d39). There isn’t an entry fee, but we do ask that you make a donation as part of your team entry. If you don’t feel like participating, but would like to make a donation as part of a “Ghost Team” for the tournament, you’re more than welcome to do so as well.

Quick details about the tournament: