Carbon High Quiz Bowl Fundraiser Tournament Upcoming

Carbon School District Press Release
The Carbon High Quiz Bowl team is hosting the Masterminds Trivia Tournament fundraiser that will take place this Saturday, April 22 at 6 p.m. in the Carbon High School auditorium. The reason for the fundraiser is because both the varsity and JV Quiz Bowl teams qualified for the National Academic Championship this year, which will be held in New Orleans.
If you would like to create a team, please fill out the Google Form that is on the QR Code on the above flyer (here’s the link as well to help make life a bit easier: https://forms.gle/td1RnA6FdvuXG8d39). There isn’t an entry fee, but we do ask that you make a donation as part of your team entry. If you don’t feel like participating, but would like to make a donation as part of a “Ghost Team” for the tournament, you’re more than welcome to do so as well.
Quick details about the tournament:
- Teams should consist of 4-5 people
- The tournament will be held as a single-elimination bracket
- Each round will consist of 20 questions, ranging from any and all topics (including pop culture)
- There will be small prizes for the top three teams in the tournament