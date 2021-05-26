Carbon High School Celebrates End of Year with Awards Assembly

The Carbon High School (CHS) end-of-year awards ceremony was hosted on May 20, welcoming the seniors into the auditorium to celebrate all they have accomplished through their schooling.

The ceremony began with Deborah Worley, 2021 Senior Counselor, welcoming the seniors and congratulating them on their work. “You guys are an amazing group of students,” Worley said.

The first scholarship awarded was the Intermountain Power Project Scholarship, which is given for outstanding student achievement to assist with the student’s education and is in the amount of $1,000. This scholarship is awarded based on a number of criteria, including school activities, citizenship and more. The recipient was then named as PJ Howa.

Next, Darren Woolsey, Emery Telcom Chief Financial Officer, took to the stage to award the next batch of scholarships. “We are excited about the class of 2021,” Woolsey stated.

Emery Telcom awarded four scholarship to CHS students this year. These students were Sofia Crompton, Paiten Thomas, IndyAnna Gray and Karen Payan.

Following this, the Jones & DeMille Engineering STEM Scholarship was awarded to Dylan Stead. This was the first year that the scholarship was offered and is based on value points that Jones & DeMille Engineering holds. These value points include always doing the right thing, proactively shaping the quality of life and more.

Next up, the Kiwanis service scholarship was presented. While looking for the recipients, they reviewed students that would studying CTE with a high likelihood of remaining in the area. Five students were awarded this scholarship, including Marissa Keller, Jose Lugo, McKay Parker, Levi Schade and Paiten Thomas. Thomas was also next named the recipient of the Hardy Klapakis scholarship.

The CCEA/CSD Teacher Memorial Scholarships are funded by fundraisers by teachers and those that work in the district. They are often given to those that have hope in the future of education and have exhibited exemplary skills in education. This year, the recipients were IndyAnna Gray, Graycie Hansen, Kaylie Sharp, Grace Stewart and Amelia Thatcher.

Finally, the Latino’s in Action Writing Scholarship was given to Eva Grimaldo. Certificates were awarded by USU Eastern and Dixie State University to many students, including but not limited to, Noah Bradford, Emma Christensen, Sofia Crompton, Ty Johnson, Lindsey Madrigal, Keenan Hatch, Daxton Humes and Madalyn Johnson.

Cords were given for CTE Pathways to students such as Benny Blake, Alex Cartwright, Lizabeth Pugliese, Amelia Thatcher and more.