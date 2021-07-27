Carbon High School Gives Construction Update

As the new school year approaches, Carbon High School issued an update on how the remodel and addition to the school is progressing.

It was stated that school will be starting on time and in person; however, as school begins, not all of the areas will be completed. Excitement was voiced on the new fine arts wing, though due to supply delays and unforeseen issues in the band room, the new rooms will not immediately be available.

There are places established for classes to convene until the new rooms are ready for use. There are also improvements being made to Carbon High’s Grand Canyon hall, which will not be ready by the start of school.

It was stated that the anticipation is for the new areas to be available for use within weeks of school beginning.