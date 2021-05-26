Carbon High School Recognizes Valedictorian, Salutatorians for 2021

High school seniors in the area are graduating this week and the Carbon High School (CHS) Valedictorian and Salutatorians have been announced.

The 2020-21 Valedictorian is Madalyn Johnson. Johnson has many accomplishments under her belt and has worked hard throughout her schooling to achieve all that she has. Johnson was recently recognized at a Carbon School Board meeting for earning Academic All State Honors for music.

Johnson was also named the winner in this year’s Sterling Scholar competition in the English category and has submitted multiple articles to be printed in the ETV Newspaper.

The first Salutatorian is Kaylie Sharp. Sharp is well-known for her accomplishments on the CHS drill team, including earning Academic All-State for the 2020-21 winter season. Sharp was also chosen for the All-Region team in drill and placed in behavioral and social science in the Carbon School District Science Fair.

Hunter Heath, the second Salutatorian, has had the honor of acting as the student that sits on the Carbon School Board and directed the region drama play “Shootout at Shadow Mountain.” Heath was also recognized for Academic All State honors in theater.

Finally, Merrick Morgan was announced as the third CHS Salutatorian. Morgan joins his fellow Dinos in Academic All State, this time for soccer. He was a staple on the field and court for the Dinos, also earning Academic All-State for the 2020-21 winter season in boys’ basketball.