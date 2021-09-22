Carbon High School Seeks Owners of Unclaimed Diplomas

Press Release
In the process of construction at Carbon High School, diplomas belonging to the following Carbon School District students were found.
If you are on this list, please contact Karen Bedont at (435) 613-4234. If you know someone on this list, please pass on the information. We would like to assure these folks get their property. Call if you have questions.
Carbon School District 1970s – 1990s
Amanda Jean Wood
Amanda Jo Lyndstrom
Amanda Lynn Christensen
Amy Norton
Cheryl Marie Knight
Chris Nelson
Chris Trujillo
Darlene B. Colarito
David Eugene Miller
Dee Dee L. Hixon
Donna Barker
Eddie Olsen
Edgardo Villalpando
Gary L. Green
Gilberto Sanchez
Jake E. Lott
Jeff Green
Jess Van Wagoner
Jessica Fawn Jarvis
Joseph Louis Urban, Jr.
Kari Lynch
Kathy V. Lewis
Kaylum Paletta
Melissa Ricketts
Mervin Ray Cook
Michelle L. Kennel
Patti W. Barney
Paula Baker
Samuel Modesto Cruz
Sara J. Feichko
Sara M. Powell
Shane Hofmann
Sharon Rae Clark
Sheila Parry
Steven D. Campbell
Susan Hopes
Tara Jensen
Trent Hanna
Vic Leamaster
Wendell G. Wharf
William M. Peirce Jr.