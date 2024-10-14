Carbon High School’s Anthony Cilli Receives Apple for Teachers Nomination

During the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, Carbon High School’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher Anthony Cilli was honored for AJB Broadcasting’s Apple for Teachers nomination.

Taylor Warnock from AJB Broadcasting presented the award by reading the nomination letter submitted by Xeke McIntyre.

“I think teacher Anthony Cilli is the best teacher in Carbon County because he makes time for his students and does his best to get them through his classes and school in general,” the letter stated.

Cilli even runs his own gaming club for students who want to play Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering.

“He is a safe place for many students at Carbon High,” McIntyre shared.

According to McIntyre, Cilli gives up a lot of his time by continue to support every sport, club and organization within the school. “I believe he is the hardest-working teacher in Carbon High’s faculty,” the letter concluded.

Cilli gave McIntyre a hug in appreciation before approaching the podium and thanking everyone for the recognition.

“We put in a lot of hours, on and off the clock. We do a lot of things that people don’t know we do. Stuff like this [is] just fuel in the tank,” shared Cilli.

AJB Broadcasting plans to present an Apples for Teachers award at each monthly school board meeting throughout the year. To nominate a deserving teacher, send an email to taylor@heytony.com with your reasons for the nomination.