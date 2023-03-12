Carbon High Science Excursions

Carbon School District Press Release

On Nov. 10, Mr. Todd Lauritsen took a group of Carbon High students out to Desert Lake and met up with Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) officials to release pheasants. In addition to handling and hearing some of the birds hiss at them, students were able to ask questions and see some of the duties of a DWR employee. Over 40 birds were released and fun was had by all.

Then, on Saturday, Nov. 12, Mr. Lauritsen took a group of students down to Nash Wash for the DWR’s annual deer watch. This activity is sponsored by the DWR during the rut, which increases the chances of seeing some big bucks. Those that went were not disappointed as they drove around looking for them. At the end of a long day, students enjoyed cheeseburgers and fries from Ray’s Tavern in Green River. Once again, it was a fun day for those that attended.