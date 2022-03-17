Carbon High Spotlight

Carbon School District Press Release

As we start feeling spring in the air, Carbon High School (CHS) is gearing up for many exciting activities. This week, the jazz band will be performing at the local elementary schools, the debate team is headed to state competition at Salem Hills and the color guard will travel to regionals at Lehi High School. Also, it’s the night-of-the-year for CHS juniors on Thursday, March 17 for the annual prom.

Carbon High maintains the pace into next week as the Sterling Scholars do mock interviews for their upcoming competition on March 28. The state competition for FCCLA is on March 22-23 and Carbon, Helper and Mont Harmon are all sending representatives. Tuesday at CHS sees fan-favorite, donkey basketball, and the week wraps up with the region drama competition and state jazz band festival on Friday, March 25.