Carbon High Student Awarded $500 for Great Grades

Isabelle Nelson is a regional winner of Zions Bank Pays for A’s scholarship program

Press Release

Getting good grades in school has paid off for Isabelle Nelson, a 10th grader at Carbon High. As a new school year begins, Nelson is the regional winner of a $500 scholarship savings account through Zions Bank’s Pays for A’s program.

Pays for A’s rewards local students for scholastic success. Carmen Jones, service manager of the Zions Bank Price branch, surprised Nelson with her win during a classroom presentation on Sept. 14.

Nelson was entered into the scholarship drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank between March 1 and July 30, 2021. She was paid $1 for each “A” and received an entry into the fall drawing. Of more than 3,000 entries, 18 students throughout Utah and Idaho were randomly selected as winners of their respective regions.

“While the value of education is its own reward, we want students to know that their academic efforts are seen and valued,” Jones said. “We’re proud to recognize Isabelle through the Pays for A’s program, along with the many students who bring their reports cards to our branch throughout the year.”

Over nearly two decades, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Utah and Idaho for earning great grades. Students ages 12 to 18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate. They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. For each “A” on their report cards, students are entered into a drawing to win one of 18 regional scholarship prizes each worth $500 and one grand prize worth $1,000 in each state.

For more information, visit www.zionsbank.com/pays4as.