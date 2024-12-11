Carbon High Student takes First Place in FBLA (Future Business Leaders)

Press Release

Hunter Pero took first place out of 15 schools in our Regional FBLA competition at UVU this Friday. He took first in the category of Public Speaking and said our club’s visits to local businesses helped him speak in confidence about real-world business practices.

This is an important victory to help him go to Nationals and in helping him develop his Sterling Scholar portfolio. He received a first place medal and a Carbon High FBLA scholarship of $1,500 to any university of his choice.