Carbon High Student Wins Zions Bank Scholarship

Pays for A’s program rewards students for great grades

PRICE, Utah; October 6, 2022 — Hard work in school has paid off for Kaylynn Black, a student at Carbon High School. Black won a $500 savings account from Zions Bank as the regional winner of the fall Pays for A’s drawing.

Courtney Jones, Zions Bank Price branch service manager, congratulated Black on her win during an Oct. 4 branch presentation.

“We know that it takes extra time and effort to earn high marks, so we’re proud to recognize the achievements of students like Kaylynn through the Pays for A’s program,” Jones said. “Our goal is to help students focus on schoolwork and motivate them to earn good grades.”

Pays for A’s rewards students who put in the effort to make their grades count. Black was entered into the drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank. She was paid $1 for each “A” and received an entry into the fall drawing. Of nearly 2,200 entries, 18 students throughout Utah and Idaho were randomly selected as winners of their respective regions.

Cisneros gives parents these three tips to help students leverage the investment in their academic success:

Point out good study behaviors and encourage your student to excel by mentioning things they are doing well. Encourage them to research college scholarships in fields where they excel. Reward. Recognize school achievements with a trip to your student’s favorite restaurant or a special outing. Consider rewards based on acceptance into college programs or when scholarships are awarded.

For nearly two decades, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Utah and Idaho for earning great grades. Students ages 12 to 18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate. They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account, or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. For each “A” on their report cards, students are entered into a drawing to win one of 18 regional scholarship prizes each worth $500 and one grand prize worth $1,000 in each state.

For more information, visit www.zionsbank.com/pays4as.