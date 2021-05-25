Carbon High Teacher Charged with Forcible Sexual Abuse on a Student

A Carbon High teacher, who reportedly resigned earlier this year, has been charged with forcible sexual abuse against a former student. The charge was filed in the Seventh District Court on Wednesday.

Eric Erastus Snow, age 46, began teaching for Carbon School District in 2011 before resigning from his position at Carbon High in early April. This resignation came following allegations of Snow inappropriately touching a student in February.

According to the probable cause statement, Snow whipped the buttocks of a 15-year-old student with a Chromebook charger while she was leaning over a desk.

“When the victim turned around, the defendant looked at her with a grin, leaving her feeling violated and sick to her stomach,” the probable cause statement reads.

Allegedly, this act occurred after several months of “the defendant engaging in grooming behavior.” This included complimenting the victim’s outfits and running his fingers through her hair. Snow would also allegedly touch the victim “playfully” with stacks of papers and tell her that she “must come see him or he would be bored.”

Snow faces one charge of forcible sexual abuse, which is a second degree felony.