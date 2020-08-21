Carbon High Teacher Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Carbon School District confirmed on Friday that a Carbon High School teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.

The teacher did not teach any students at the school during the opening week of classes, which began on Wednesday. According to the district, the teacher has not come in contact with any students.

However, the teacher did have contact with five other teachers. Carbon School District Superintendent Lance Hatch reported that under the direction of the Southeast Utah Health Department, all six teachers are being quarantined as a precaution to protect students.

Due to privacy concerns, additional information is not available.