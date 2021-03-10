Carbon Hopes to Build Success on Pitch and in Life

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Soccer as a whole is a growing interest in Carbon County, which has benefited the high school’s program. “We are fortunate to have a club team that feeds into the high school team,” said head coach Chad Cowdell. “Our team is stronger and more productive.”

Six returning seniors, along with the fact that the aforementioned club team took first in its division this past fall, all bode well for the Dinos’ chances. “We have a really solid team,” Cowdell continued. “We have been able to fill voids effectively.”

One of Carbon’s goals is to become region champions. In order to accomplish that feat, the Dinos will have to pass Emery, Grand and Richfield, who could all be in the mix.

While success on the field is a priority for the Dinos, it is not their only goal. The Carbon staff also focuses on coaching its athletes to be “good young men and future leaders.” Cowdell added, “Soccer is just the vehicle to accomplish the objective.”

The players and parents know this objective well, as it is given to every household each season. An excerpt of the objective reads, “the primary focus [is for the athletes to] … learn to love soccer, experience success, develop disciplined work habits, and become contributing and respected members of their school and our community.”

The Dinos are not just building a competitive program; they are molding esteemed citizens.