Carbon Hosts Farm Bureau Invite *Photo Gallery*

Over 15 schools competed at the Track and Field Farm Bureau Invite at Carbon High over the weekend. Included in the group of schools were Emery, Green River, Pinnacle and, of course, Carbon.

The Lady Dinos again had a great showing, topping the tough competition with 108.5 points. Juab (90.5) came in second with Union (81) in third. Emery finished in 12th with Green River in 15th.

Carbon dominated the 3200 meter, taking the second through fifth spots with Sophia Taylor, Ambree Jones, Erin Sromness and Ellie Hanson, respectively. Haylee Prescott later won the high jump and took second in the 200 meter. Eminie Elliott (CHS) took third in 100 hurdles, third in the 100 meter sprint and third in the long jump.

Makenna Blanc had a third-place finish in the 800 meter, her first time running that event this year. The Lady Dinos also won the 4×100 relay with the second fastest time in 3A this year to qualify the event for state.

“It was a full team effort,” said Carbon’s head coach Jimmy Jewkes. “It’s coming together. I’ve got so many girls and they all play a vital role.”

Bethany Justice had the best finish for the Lady Spartans in the 300 hurdles, where she took fourth.

In the boys’ division, Ryker Childs (CHS) finished first in the 100 meter and the 300 hurdles. He also took second in the long jump by a quarter of an inch and second in the 110 hurdles by one hundredth of a second.

For Emery, Jaxton Lake took first in shot put and third in discus while Bryar Meccariello (EHS) earned in second in 3200 meter. Landen Hardy placed second in the high jump for the Panthers.

Juab took first with 89 points followed by Union with 72 points and Carbon with 70.5 points. Emery finished in sixth with 35 points while Pinnacle ended in 15th.

“I was excited about the boys’ team,” Jewkes said. “They are finding a way to get it done.”

Emery will head to the Pineview Invitation in the St. George on Friday, while Carbon will attend the Strata Invite in Roosevelt on Saturday.