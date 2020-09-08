Carbon Impresses at Top of Utah

Photos Courtesy of Telisse Martak

Carbon cross country competed against West Side (ID) in the Top of Utah XC Invitational this past weekend.

Kobe Cruz and Easton Humes went one and two in the boys’ race. Braxton Ware and Nathan Engar followed close behind, taking fourth and fifth, respectively. Pierce Bryner wrapped up the top five for Carbon with an eighth-place finish.

The Lady Dinos also had a good showing. Four Carbon runners finished within 40 seconds of one another. Ambree Jones, Sophia Taylor, Erin Stromness and Lillian Seeley took third, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, while Gracie Tatton came in eighth. Carbon won both the boys’ and girls’ races.

Next up, the Dinos will duel against Emery on Wednesday, Sept. 9.