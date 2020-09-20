Carbon Invitational Provides Stiff Competition*Photo Gallery*

A number of 3A and 4A schools gathered in Price on Wednesday to compete in the Carbon Invitational.

Payson’s Colby Orton and Adam Pray set the pace, finishing first and second, respectively. Jess Christiansen took third with fellow Spartan Bryar Meccariello in fourth. Also with a top 10 finish was Kobe Cruz (CHS) in tenth.

Payson won the boys’ race with 34 team points. Emery finished in second with 84 points after Merritt Meccariello, Beau Cook and Zach Wolford took 18th, 29th and 30th, respectively. Richfield (100) took third with Union (112) in fourth and Carbon (119) in fifth. For the Dinos, Easton Humes ended in 13th, Nathan Engar in 18th, Pierce Bryner in 33rd and Boyd Bradford in 35th.

In the girls’ race, Kylah Ricks of Grand took first with a one minute and 45 second cushion. Carbon’s Ambree Jones ended in fifth, just ahead of Adaley Lester (EHS). Sophia Taylor and Erin Stromness took eighth and ninth for the Lady Dinos.

Once more, Payson took first as a team with 47 points. Carbon came in second with 61 points with Lillian Seeley (18th) and Gracie Tatton (24th) taking those fourth and fifth team slots. In the team standings, Union (71), Richfield (101), Uintah (107) and Emery (140) took third through sixth place. Rounding off the Lady Spartans’ top five runners were Kalle Cook in 14th, Daicee Ungerman in 37th, Bethany Justice in 39th and Kadrianne Bird in 45th.

Photos by Jeff Barrett