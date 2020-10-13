Carbon Makes Noise at Regionals

By Mark Jespersen

With a strong showing in Moab the race before, earning third place as a team, the Carbon mountain bike team set its sights on Richfield and the region championships this past weekend.

Looking to defend his regional championship, Craig Olson took to the front in the first 10 yards and never looked back. After 17 miles, Craig came across the finish line with arms in the air and a comfortable minute and a half lead.

Coming off a strong first-place finish at Moab, Boyd Bradford, now the region’s points leader, didn’t disappoint with an impressive two plus minute lead to claim the region championship title in his group.

This region race was a chance for many to solidify their position and qualify for the state championship race on Oct. 23-24 in St. George. The Carbon team will be well represented because of strong riding by Joey Barlow, Nathan Engar, Colin Fausett, DJ Emerson, Spencer Tullis, Lindsey Jespersen, Jack Hedin (Carlson), Sam Madrid and Rusty Seeley.

Unfortunately, not everyone qualified for state, but they had an amazing season of racing by getting stronger each race, competing at a high level and having fun riding trails all over the state.

Great job, Carbon MTB team! And SEND IT at St. George!