Carbon Medical Center Ready to Serve Community with 3 Locations

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) hosted their monthly luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Price Chapel. Carbon Medical Center was named one of the business spotlights for the month and Lisa Clark, CEO, was invited to speak.

Clark is newly-appointed as the CEO, moving into that position this past June. Carbon Medical Center began in 1952 and was housed inside Dragerton Hospital, ran by the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA). In 1972, the wooden hospital structure was torn down and the medical clinic was built on that same site.

As the mines began to close down in the later 80s and early 90s, it was difficult for the clinic to sustain. In 1992, Carbon Medical applied for funding through the Health Resources and Service Administration. Through this, they were allowed to serve patients in Carbon and Emery County on a sliding scale, determined by family size and income.

The center does not turn anyone away and, by doing this, they help patients afford healthcare. In 2003, Carbon Medical was able to expand and purchased a privately-owned clinic on Helper Main Street. In 2019, Sunnyside had the opportunity to receive grant funding that helped open a new Sunnyside site, moving it from where the hospital used to be.

Currently, the old site is used as administrative buildings for the center. In 2021, the center made the move to Price. Though they have relocated within the city a few times, they are now located on 92 North 400 East in Price.

Carbon Medical Center serves approximately 4,200 unique patients a year and see approximately 20,000 visits a year. They go farther than medical services, also offering behavioral health as well. Finally, Carbon Medical offers a pharmacy, with two full-time locations in Sunnyside and Helper.

Clark concluded her presentation by stating that everybody is a priority, especially in an emergency.

Contact Carbon Medical Center at (435) 888-4411 (Sunnyside), (435) 637-6338 (Price) or (435) 472-7000 (Helper).